Top Trending Videos

  • Home
  • Video Gallery
  • Esha Deol, Jacky Shroff, & Other Attend Hema Malini’s Premiere of Her Classical Dance Ballet Ganga

Esha Deol, Jacky Shroff, & Other Attend Hema Malini’s Premiere of Her Classical Dance Ballet Ganga

Esha Deol, Jacky Shroff, & Other Attend Hema Malini's Premiere of Her Classical Dance Ballet Ganga

Published: March 20, 2023 8:33 PM IST

By Ananya | Edited by Ananya

Hema Malini is known for her majestic stage performances and her most recent one was a ballet on river Ganga. The veteran actress stunned with aerial acts to give a message on environment and river restoration. Many stars were present there to watch hema’s performance. Watch Video

Also Watch

Also Read:

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest News on India.com.

Topics

Published Date: March 20, 2023 8:33 PM IST