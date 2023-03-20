Esha Deol, Jacky Shroff, & Other Attend Hema Malini’s Premiere of Her Classical Dance Ballet Ganga
Hema Malini is known for her majestic stage performances and her most recent one was a ballet on river Ganga. The veteran actress stunned with aerial acts to give a message on environment and river restoration. Many stars were present there to watch hema’s performance. Watch Video
