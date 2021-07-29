Esha Deol Interview: Esha Deol is another noted actor of Bollywood who has given many hits to the industry. The actress last appeared in a short film ‘Cakewalk’ by Shilpa Sen in 2019. Esha now stages her comeback with another short film ‘Ek Duaa’, which she also produces. The story revolves around Abida played by Esha, who is trying to make her ends meet in her humble household. Abida is a mother fighting for the rights of her little daughter in a conservative Muslim family. While the film has been released on Voot Select, we have got you an interesting interview chunk where Esha opens up about this new release, shares about her bond with Hema Malini, speaks about nepotism and more. Watch now.Also Read - Esha Deol Reveals Dharmendra is ‘Possessive, Orthodox’ When it Comes to His Girls in Industry