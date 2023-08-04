Home

Video Gallery

Esha Gupta Flaunts Suntan in Hot Pink Bikini at Exotic Italy Vacation, See Pic

Esha Gupta Flaunts Suntan in Hot Pink Bikini at Exotic Italy Vacation, See Pic

Esha Gupta is setting the internet ablaze with her exotic Italy vacation picture as she dons a bold pink bikini and flaunts her suntan.

Esha Gupta Flaunts Suntan in Pink Bikini at Exotic Vacation: Esha Gupta is currently on a vacation spree as she keeps updating her fans with her stylish and stunning pictures. The actress often drops candid photos with her boyfriend Manuel Campos Guallar. Esha’s love for Europe vacations reflects in her older Instagram reels and pics as well. She is currently holidaying at Italy and often posts exotic pictures of her travel, food and chilling at the beach or swimming pool on social media. The Aashram 3 actress looks spectacular in western gowns and mini-skirts and crop-tops, Indian bridal wear, gym wear and beachwear.

Trending Now

CHECK OUT ESHA GUPTA’S BIKINI PHOTO FROM HER ITALY VACATION:





ESHA GUPTA RAISES MERCURY IN SIZZLING PINK BIKINI AT ITALY VACATION

Esha took to her Instagram handle and shared a jaw-dropping bikini picture as she looks alluring and captivating. The actress donned a tiny sexy pink bikini as she chilled near the sea while wearing a hat and black sunglasses. Her exotic looks bring the much-needed oomph factor and sensuality in the sunkissed photo. Fans went gaga over her sizzling pic as Esha flaunted her hot-toned bod while adding up to the glam quotient and sex appeal. Netizens were left surprised as the actress looked breathtakingly sensuous and scorching hot with her suntan. Esha’s fans and followers dropped heart, heart-shaped-eye and fire emojis.

The Aashram 3 actress has participated in the Miss India contest in 2007 and also competed in Miss India International. She shot to fame with Emraan Hashmi starrer Jannat 2 and Raaz 3, produced by Mahesh Bhatt and Mukesh Bhatt’s Vishesh Films. The actress got the bold tag from these films as some intimate scenes were shot between Esha and Emraan. Esha was last seen on the big screen in the Anupam Kher starrer vigilante action-thriller One Day: Justice Delivered (2019). For more updates on Esha Gupta’s Italy vacation, check out this space at .

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest News on India.com.