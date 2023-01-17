Esha Gupta Makes Heads Turn In a Blue Off-Shoulder Dress With a Thigh-High Slit | Watch Video

  • Home
Esha Gupta is back with another drop-dead gorgeous photoshoot. The sultry actress looks graceful in a blue off-shoulder dress in her recent shoot. Watch the video to see her recent photoshoots.

Updated: January 17, 2023 7:06 PM IST

By Ananya | Edited by Ananya

Esha Gupta is one of the most desired actresses in Bollywood. Recently, she drops some sensuous pictures of herself on social media. The actress looks drop dead gorgeous in a blue off-shoulder dress in her recent shoot. she has completed her look with nude makeup and minimal jewelry. Watch Video

Published Date: January 17, 2023 7:05 PM IST

Updated Date: January 17, 2023 7:06 PM IST