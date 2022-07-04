Esha Gupta black cutout dress: The bold and beautiful actress Esha Gupta who has been in headlines for her intimate scenes with Bobby Deol in Aashram 3 is known for flaunting her bold self on social media. She keeps treating her fans with her bold pictures, be it her curvy pictures or topless pictures. The actress recently posted a reel on Instagram wherein she looks smoky hot in a sexy black cutout dress and is proudly flaunting her oh-so-hot-body. Fans and followers have been going gaga over her latest reel. Checkout her latest video here.Also Read - Miss India World 2022: Malaika Arora Glams In A Beige Plunging Neckline Gown, Kriti Sanon Steals The Show In An Off Shoulder Jumpsuit - Watch