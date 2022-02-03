Gurugram gets India’s largest EV Charging Station. This charging station is in sector 52, Gurugram Haryana. It is located on Delhi – Jaipur National Highway. 100 EV vehicles can be charged here in one go as it includes 72 AC and 24 DC Charging points. AC Charges will take 6 hours and DC charger will charge in less than 2 hours. Single AC charger can charge 4 EV’s per day and 12 EV’s by DC Charger: Report. This station has an all-day charging capacity of 500 EV’s. Watch video.