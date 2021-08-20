Mira Rajput’s 3 Step Morning Routine: Actor Shahid Kapoor’s wife Mira Rajput often leaves her fan impressed with her glowing look and fitness videos. This time Mira took to Instagram to share a video detailing three things she does after waking up. Though Mira snoozes her alarm a couple of times like most of us, her revelation about her morning routine includes a string of healthy things. From morning exercise to what’s the first thing that she consumes after waking up, watch video to know all about Mira Rajput’s morning routine.Also Read - Watch Out ! Teaser Launch of Musical Series With Indian Idol 12 Winner Pawandeep Rajan, Arunita Kanjila And More