Ex-Couple Malaika Arora And Arbaaz Khan Spotted Together With Sussanne Khan

Published: March 2, 2023 5:54 PM IST

By Ananya | Edited by Ananya

Ex-couple Malaika Arora and Arbaaz Khan were recently papped entering a building in Mumbai’s Bandra area. Malaika-Arbaaz, who had tied the knot in 1988 and got divorced in 2017, have a son together. Their son Arhaan Khan was also spotted in the city today, but he was not accompanying his parents.

