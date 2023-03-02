Home

Video Gallery

Ex-Couple Malaika Arora And Arbaaz Khan Spotted Together With Sussanne Khan

Ex-Couple Malaika Arora And Arbaaz Khan Spotted Together With Sussanne Khan

Ex-Couple Malaika Arora And Arbaaz Khan Spotted Together With Sussanne Khan | Entertainment

Ex-couple Malaika Arora and Arbaaz Khan were recently papped entering a building in Mumbai’s Bandra area. Malaika-Arbaaz, who had tied the knot in 1988 and got divorced in 2017, have a son together. Their son Arhaan Khan was also spotted in the city today, but he was not accompanying his parents.