Ex-Couple Malaika Arora And Arbaaz Khan Spotted Together With Sussanne Khan
Ex-Couple Malaika Arora And Arbaaz Khan Spotted Together With Sussanne Khan | Entertainment
Ex-couple Malaika Arora and Arbaaz Khan were recently papped entering a building in Mumbai’s Bandra area. Malaika-Arbaaz, who had tied the knot in 1988 and got divorced in 2017, have a son together. Their son Arhaan Khan was also spotted in the city today, but he was not accompanying his parents.
Also Read:
- Naseeruddin Shah Debunks Popular Myth About Akbar Wanting to Start New Religion: 'Din-e-Elahi Never Existed'
- And The Winners of Viral Tum Tum Trend Are...Aditi Rao Hydari And Siddharth - Watch Viral Video
- Naseerudin Shah's Strong Statement Against Govt Changing Names of Iconic Places: 'Mughals Didn't Come Here to Loot...'
For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest News on India.com.