Pavitra Rishta 2.0 fame Actress Abhidnya Bhave made her Television Debut from the serial Badey Ache Lagtey Hain (2011) and Pyaar Ki Ye Ek Kahaani (2010). The actress then made a shift to Marathi TV where she gained massive limelight and popularity with her strong performances in the shows like Tula Pahate Re, Khulta Kali Khulena and Rang Maza Vegla. In this exclusive interview with India. com, the actress reveals about the substantial roles that made her switch from Hindi to Marathi, her fitness routine and her relationship with Pavitra Rishta actress Ankita Lokhande. Watch video.