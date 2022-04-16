Adaa Khan exclusive: Gorgeous and stunning actress Asaa Khan is known for her charm and wonderful acting on screen. The actress has featured in daily soaps like Naagin, Vish Ya Amrit: Sitara, Amrit Manthan and Behenein which has made her earn millions of hearts. Adaa recently appeared in a music album called Tera Hoya Deewana, a song which promises you to take back to school days. In an exclusive conversation with India.com, the actress opened up on her latest track and collab with Deep Money. She revealed the idea behind the song, some fun set secrets and her upcoming projects as well. Watch her exclusive interview.Also Read - Divya Agarwal on Her Breakup With Varun Sood And Fans' Reactions | Exclusive Interview