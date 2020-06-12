Fans cannot stop gushing over television sensation Barun Sobti’s stellar performance in Asur, opposite Bollywood star Arshad Warsi. In this exclusive video, the handsome hunk gets nostalgic as Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon completes 9 years. He shared a lot of fond memories from the show and also told shared a story of his first audition for the show. Talking about Asur, Barun expresses the thrill of sharing screen space with Arshad Warsi and says that he is overwhelmed with the response of the show where he had a lot of fun playing the character. Also Read - Minority Lives Matter: Dalit Men's Heads Shaved in UP, Paraded With Shoes Hung Around Their Neck After Being Beaten