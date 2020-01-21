Stand-up comedian, actress, and television personality Bharti Singh and her husband-writer Haarsh Limbachiyaa are all set to play host on new dance reality show India’s Best Dancer which will air on Sony Entertainment Television. The people who have been roped in to play judges on the show are actress Malaika Arora, choreographers Geeta Kapoor and Terence Lewis. In an exclusive interview with Bollywood Life, the hosts spoke and joked about the show, with Haarsh revealing the concept and what all it entails, while Bharti, as usual, had something comical to say.

Watching the interview, it definitely looks like it won’t be just the dancers but the hosts too who would be providing the entertainment on India’s Best Dancer.