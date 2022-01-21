Mahima Makwana exclusive: Actress Mahia Makwana who made her Bollywood debut with action thriller Antim starring Salman Khan and Aayush Sharma, is receiving massive love and praises from her fans for her wonderful acting in the film. She has previously worked in daily soaps like Sapne Suhane Ladakpan Ke, Shubharambh and Rishton Ka Chakravyuh and is now all set to make a mark in Bollywood too. In an exclusive conversation with India.com, the actress opened up on her film Antim. Mahima also revealed how she became an actor. Watch her exclusive interview to know what more she revealed.Also Read - Sushant Singh Rajput Birth Anniversary: Chhichhore To Kedarnath, Top 5 Remarkable Films Of Sushant That You Should Definitely Give A Watch