Top Recommended Stories
EXCLUSIVE: Chris Woakes Hopeful of Sharjah Warriors’ Chances Ahead of Inaugural ILT20 – WATCH VIDEO
Watch exclusive interview of Chris Woakes with India.com where he spills beans on IPL and injuries connection and much more.
VIDEO: Woakes, an experienced campaigner in the shortest format of the game has loads of experience playing in the IPL, County Cricket and the Big Bash League is all set to be part of Sharjah Warrior which includes the like of captain Moeen Ali, Dawid Malan, Mohammad Nabi, Ewin Lewis and Rahmanallah Gurbaz.
Also Read:
For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest News on India.com.