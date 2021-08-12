Exclusive Interview, Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani: Sidharth, Kiara, and director Vishuvardhan talk about how difficult it was to portray characters like Captain Vikram Batra and Dimple, different moments during the time of shoot in Kargil. Sidharth and Kiara Advani on their chemistry in the movie Shershaah and more. Watch the fun interview to know more.Also Read - Shershaah Movie Review: Celebratory Tribute to Captain Vikram Batra, His Bonds And Bravery!