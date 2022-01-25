Daler Mehndi exclusive interview on Metaverse: Punjabi singer Daler Mehndi is all set to perform at India’s first ever metaverse virtual concert at the occasion of Republic Day. This makes him the first Indian to sing at a metaverse concert. Daler Mehndi will be performing along with international artists like Travis Scott and Justin Beiber and will be singing a special song for PM Modi. In an exclusive interview with India.com, the singer opened up on the special song he will be performing for Narendra Modi. Watch video.Also Read - Republic Day 2022 Speech: 1 Minute Short Speech for Students in English