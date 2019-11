Published: November 27, 2019 8:34 PM IST

https://mum-videostream.s3.ap-south-1.amazonaws.com/indiacom/2019/11NOVEMBER/27/Divya%20Kumar%20INDIA%20S3.mp4 Divya Khosla Kumar’s chartbuster Yaad Piya Ki Aane Lagi is unstoppable! Composed by Tanishk Bagchi and sung by Neha Kakkar, the song has taken the internet by storm by making its way to every locker room, college campus, clubs, and ruling airwaves.

