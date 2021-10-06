Siddhant Bhargava exclusive : A lifestyle medicine expert, celebrity nutritionist and the co-founder of a very successful startup Food Darzee which aims to deliver tailor-made nutritious food and nutrition related consultation, Dr. Siddhant Bhargava focuses on making lives healthier and better. He is a Stott Pilates trainer at one of the most well-equipped fitness stations in Mumbai JG’S fitness centre. In an exclusive interview with India.com, the young diet specialist talks about his startup Food Darzee, ideal diet, what diet he caters to and more. Watch video.Also Read - Bad Breath And Masks: Tips to Eliminate Bad Breath Under Your Mask