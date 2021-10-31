Emraan Hashmi Exclusive : Popularly known as Bollywood’s serial kisser, actor Emraan Hashmi is back to rock with his upcoming horror film Dybbuk. The Shanhgai actor was last seen in the music video Lut Gaye which became a massive success and got immense love from fans. Emraan will also be seen in the role of a villain Salman Khan’s upcoming film Tiger 3. In an exclusive interview with India. com, the Jannat actor opened up about this upcoming horror film Dybbuk, his love for horror genre and Tiger 3 release. Watch this exclusive interview segment to know more.Also Read - EXCLUSIVE: Sonnalli Seygall Opens Up On Her Fitness Secrets, Diet And Workout Regime, Watch Video