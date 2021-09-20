Exclusive Interview of Diksha Chhabra : Once a woman who struggled with depression to someone who now owns her own fitness company, Diksha Chhabra fitness trainer and coach, in an exclusive interview with India. com narrates her journey of battling with issues like mental health problems, thyroid, PCOD and obesity to becoming Miss India runner up. The 35 year old fitness expert opens up about her dark phase of life and what motivated her to open her own fitness company namely, Diksha Chhabra Fitness Consultations. Watch this exclusive interview to what more she talked about.Also Read - Delhi Hospital Treats First Case of Black Fungus in Kidney, Lungs Post-Covid