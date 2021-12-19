Neil Bhoopalam fitness Mantra : Actor Neil Bhoopalam is known for his roles in films like NH10, Shaitan, Ungli and No One Killed Jessica. He has also done various web series like Four More Shots, Masaba Masaba and currently gearing up for the season 2 of Masaba Masaba. Apart from being a wonderful actor, Neil is an avid fitness ethusiast as well. He is very particular about his fitness regime and never misses a chance to workout. In an exclusive interview with Indoia.com, the actor opens up about his diet, fitness routine and workout regime. Watch exclusive interview to know his fitness mantra.Also Read - Lara Dutta To Priyanka Chopra: Bollywood Actresses Who Won Crowns In Major Beauty Pageants And Made India Proud | Checkout List