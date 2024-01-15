Home

Video Gallery

Exclusive: HanuMan Actor Teja Sajja on Shah Rukh Khan, ‘Everybody is a Huge Fan But…’ – WATCH

Exclusive: HanuMan Actor Teja Sajja on Shah Rukh Khan, ‘Everybody is a Huge Fan But…’ – WATCH

HanuMan: During an exclusive conversation with India.com, HanuMan actor Teja Sajja spoke about his fondness for Bollywood King Shah Rukh Khan - WATCH

Prasanth Varma is the writer and director of the superhero movie ‘HanuMan,’ which also has a mythical theme. Vinay Rai portrays the antagonist, with Teja Sajja playing the lead. With Hanumanthu’s (played by Teja) supernatural abilities, he puts a stop to the evil doings in his town Anjanadri. Amritha Aiyer essays the role of Teja Sajja’s love interest, Meenakshi. Varalaxmi Sarathkumar played Anjamma, Hanumanthu’s sister. The director along with the hero Teja Sajja promoted their film with full zeal and devotion. The fantasy drama has been released in Telugu, Kannada, Hindi, Malayalam, Tamil, and other languages. During an exclusive conversation with India.com, HanuMan star Teja Sajja talked about Bollywood heartthrob Shah Rukh Khan, the Adipurush debacle and even Ayodhya Ram Mandir.

Trending Now

Teja Sajja revealed why he would like to do the South remake of Shah Rukh Khan’s film Chak De! India. The film centred around the Indian Women’s National Hockey team’s coach Kabir Khan, played by Shah Rukh Khan, who overcame all obstacles and led his all-girl squad to victory. Teja said, “I like the recent film more than the…I mean Jawan, Pathaan. I like these more than the old. Everybody is a huge fan of Shah Rukh sir for his romantic films but I am a fan for his new age film that he has been coming up with, maybe Chak De! India or other films (sic).” He then looked to his director and confirmed that it would, indeed be the sports drama Chak De! India.

You may like to read

We also talked about HanuMan movie’s continuous comparison to Adipurush, which was a box office flop despite a huge budget and high hopes, with the director and actor – WATCH the entire interview video to know what they said!