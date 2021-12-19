Sara Khan Exclusive : A blend of glamour, good looks and outstanding acting talent actress Sara Ali Khan, is back to rock big screen with her upcoming film Atrangi Re opposite stars like Akshay Kumar and Dhanush. Sara has definitely made a mark in Bollywood industry with films like Kedarnath, Love Aaj Kal and Simmba. In an exclusive interview with India.com, the actress opened up about her upcoming release Atrangi Re. She also revealed her desire to work with newly wed Vicky Kaushal. Watch her exclusive interview.Also Read - Anupamaa Serial: Will Anupamaa Finally Confess Her Feelings To Anuj? Watch Video To Know All Major Upcoming Twists And Turns