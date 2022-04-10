Stebin Ben exclusive: Bollywood singer Stebin Bin has emerged as one of the most versatile singer over these past years. He has managed to grab audience’s attention with his mellifluous voice. His recent hits Thoda Thoda Pyaar and Baarish Ban Jana got immense love and praises from the fans. Recently, Stebin has lend his voice to Shahid Kapoor’s upcoming film Jersey’s song Baliye Re. Talking exclusively with India.com, the singer revealed that it was his dream to sing for Shahid Kapoor. He also said that he is really happy that he got this opportunity. Watch video to know what more he shared.Also Read - Tutorial: Why Do Smartphones Explode? Follow These Tips To Prevent It, Checkout Video