Harnaaz Sandhu Exclusive Interview : Harnaaz Sandhu recently bagged Miss Universe 21 crown after 21 years and made India proud. The 21 year old Harnaaz who hails from Chandigarh is currently enjoying her success. In an exclusive interview with India.com, Harnaaz opened up on her journey and her biggest support throughout this journey. She also revealed her desire to be an actress. Watch her exclusive interview.