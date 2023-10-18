Home

Video Gallery

Exclusive: In Conversation With Alaya F For Her Showstopper Moment At LFWXFDCI

Exclusive: In Conversation With Alaya F For Her Showstopper Moment At LFWXFDCI

Alaya F's electrifying showstopper moment at LFWXFDCI made the crowd go bonkers. Watch out what Alaya had to say about experience as she graced the LFW ramp for Geisha Designs.

Lakme Fashion Week witnessed a lot of celebrities walking at the ramp for various designers and Alaya F was one of them.

Trending Now

Alaya F was a sight to behold at the Lakme Fashion Week as she walked for Geisha Designs by Paras and Shalini. She wore a dark co-ord set that featured tassels and a strapless bralette. The embellished coord set was a mix of contemporary and sultry. Geisha Design’s latest collection was based on the theme of profusion. “Wearing the ‘Nocturnal Enigma: The Tassel Tempest Ensemble’ featuring abstract beaded embroidered pants with a matching bralette top at Lakme Fashion Week in partnership with FDCI”

The hues of her ensemble exuded nature’s artistry and the depths of emotions—a journey where couture becomes an expression of the extraordinary symphony of life itself.

For the accessories, she completed her runway appearance with gorgeous dark block heels as well as simplistic statement earrings.

In an exclusive interview with us, Alaya F shares her experience about walking as a showstopper “Exciting, nerve-wrecking but also fun” She also adds “This entire collection has been so young and fresh. It just has so much character and style to it. I love my outfit. It has this great movement, it’s a little retro but it’s still so modern, it’s a mix of all things I love and I feel wonderful in it.”

Alaya’s appearance at LFW made heads turn and had all the fashion enthusiasts taking notes.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest News on India.com.