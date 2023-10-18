Home

Exclusive: In conversation with Sanjana Sanghi Who Stole the Spotlight At LFW As A Showstopper

Sanjana made heads turn as she turned showstopper for Anju Modi at LFW. Watch out what she has to say about her showstopper experience.

Looking every bit like a contemporary bride, Sanjana Sanghi turned showstopper as she walked for Anju Modi at Lakme Fashion Week in partnership with FDCI

The dhak-dhak star walked straight into our hearts with her ethereal bridal look. Sanjana turned muse for the designer Anju Modi who showcased her bridal collection Glitterati at the Lakme Fashion Week in partnership with FDCI.

Her enchanting lehenga featured an ivory base with golden embroidery work. Her masterpiece lehenga was embellished with tree motifs and scalloped borders. The lehenga was teamed with a cropped blouse that had a plunging neckline and chic short sleeves. Tassel’s work was all over the hemline and her sleeves.

In an exclusive conversation with us Sanjana talked about her showstopper experience: “The feeling every time is very special. You think once you have done something a few times, you get used to it but that doesn’t happen ever at Lakme Fashion Week so the nerves are always high but today felt special.”

Sanjana was walking for Anju Modi second time. She also adds “I am an admirer of how she sticks to her own aesthetic and every time I see her collection I think she is evolving with the times and I feel like that fusion of traditional and modern is just beautiful”.



Sanjana’s look is everything a dream bridal look is made of!

