Exclusive: Influencer Shanice Shrestha Says ‘Content Creators Are Nothing Like What They Show’

Shanice Shrestha, a prominent digital content creator drops truth about the stark contrast between the real and reel life of influencers , scope of content creation and evolution of social media in terms of acceptance.

Shanice Shrestha is a multi-talented individual known for her impeccable acting capabilities and her digital presence on social media platforms. Shanice is a prominent Digital creator in the realms of fashion, beauty, lifestyle, and travel. With around 743K followers on Instagram and 894k Subscribers on YouTube, Shanice is a prominent Digital Content Creator.

The television actor-turned-influencer Shanice Shrestha is also well-known for being featured on Savdhaan India and UTV Bindass’ Life Lafde Aur Bandiya.

In an exclusive conversation with India.com, Shanice reveals the disparity of social media and she also shares how she has faced trolling since the day she stepped into this world of digital medium.



Shanice on her journey of content creation and challenges:

Going back on how she started her journey, Shanice shares that she had no clue about Instagram. After becoming friends with her husband Nikhil Sharma, who is also a vlogger, she understood about the digital platform and that’s when she started her journey as a content creator. Speaking about trolling and negativity of social media, she opened up about how she has dealt with cyberbullying. “There is not a single day since I have become a known person on the internet that I have not faced trolls or mean comments”. Shanice also talks about how as a social media creator, one should be open to receiving both hate and love “No everyone is gone love you always, it’s on you which side you want to see”.

How to stay relevant after evolution in the industry of content creators

Shanice shares how the ever-evolving industry of content creation has always something new coming up, whether it’s in terms of trends or algorithms. She also emphasizes the current trend of short-format videos has emerged from the short attention span of the audiences. She suggests that the only way to keep yourself shining through in the pool of many other creators can be by keeping ourselves updated at all times.

Life span of a beauty creator’s career

Shanice reveals that even though she believed initially the shelf life of beauty or fashion content creator is very short, “You will get a very small span when you can shine and then you will be outgrown by new creators”. But contrary to what she thought initially, she reveals that after the lockdown especially there has been a lot more acceptance on the digital platforms. ‘You can be whatever you want on the internet and there will be someone watching you, you can be aging and people would still want to see you’. She also further adds that social media is no longer a limited space for Gen Z or millennials but even parents in their 40’s or 50’s can find their space, tribe, and path for a career.

Shanice on starck disparity of reel and real life:

Shanice Shrestha shares that how some social media influencers portray a completely different life on social media than what it is. ‘I know there are so many people on the internet, they are nothing like what they seem to be in real life’. Shanice also suggests the audience choose the people they follow mindfully. However, she also says that not the entire industry is fake, some people are genuine and some are fake.

For more insights, including her approach to dealing with trolling, a glimpse into her daily life, and the effort that goes on off-camera, watch the full video. Scroll above!