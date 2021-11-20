INS Visakhapatnam exclusive pics and videos
: Visakhapatnam, the most lethal war ship ever to be built in India will be commissioned on Sunday i.e. 21st November by Defense minister Rajnath Singh. The ship will also include 3 naval officers who will be working on the ship. Watch exclusive pictures and footages of the INS Visakhapatnam
ship in this video.Also Read - Redmi Note 11T All Set To Launch In India On 30th November: Expected Key Features And Specifications Revealed | Watch Video Also Read - Samsung Galaxy S21 FE To Launch In January 2022? Here's What You Can Expect Out Of It | Watch Video Also Read - Apple To Launch It's First Ever Car: Here's What It May Look Like | Watch Video To Find Out