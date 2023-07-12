Home

Exclusive Interview and Unboxing of Nothing Phone (2) with Manu Sharma, VP and GM, Nothing India

In an exclusive interview, Manu Sharma, VP and GM of Nothing India, along with Nikhil Chawla, Consulting Editor of Tech and Auto - IndiaDotCom Digital Private Limited (IDPL), unveiled and explored the exciting features of the highly anticipated Nothing 2 smartphone.

The Nothing Phone 2, a revolutionary smartphone released on July 11, 2023, redefines minimalistic design and advanced technology. With its sleek aesthetic and cutting-edge features, it sets a new standard for innovation. In an exclusive interview, VP and GM Manu Sharma and Nikhil Chawla, Consulting Editor, Tech and Auto – IndiaDotCom Digital Private Limited (IDPL) discuss its groundbreaking features and vision for the future.

