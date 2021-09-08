Karan Kundra’s Exclusive Interview : Popular television actor Karan Kundra, whom we have seen in daily soaps like ‘Kitni Mohabbat hai’ and ‘Bayytaab Dil Ki Tammanna Hai’ and who made his Bollywood debut in the movie Mubarakan in 2017, is an avid fitness enthusiast, who considers a good diet to be an integral part of a healthy lifestyle. In an exclusive interview with India.com, the actor reveals his diet regime and also can be seen talking about his fitness mantra. Watch this video to know what more thoughts does he share on fitness and health.Also Read - Akshay Kumar's Mother Aruna Bhatia Passed Away, "She Was My Core" Akshay Kumar Feels Unbearable Pain : Details Inside