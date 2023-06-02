Home

Video Gallery

Exclusive Interview with Mr. Nathan Lawson Mclean, Design Manager, Floorcare, Dyson

Exclusive Interview with Mr. Nathan Lawson Mclean, Design Manager, Floorcare, Dyson

Nikhil Chawla, Consulting Editor, Tech and Auto - IndiaDotCom Digital Private Limited (IDPL), talks to Mr. Nathan Lawson Mclean, Design Manager, Floorcare, Dyson. Watch the full video.

In this video interview, Nikhil Chawla, Consulting Editor, Tech and Auto – IndiaDotCom Digital Private Limited (IDPL), speaks with Nathan Lawson Mclean, Design Manager of Floorcare at Dyson, about the findings of Dyson’s annual global dust study. The discussion focuses on cleaning habits, household dust, and its potential impact on well-being. Don’t miss this informative conversation!

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest News on India.com.