Taapsee Pannu and Tahir Bhasin exclusive interview: After giving an intense performance in her much loved film Haseen Dillruba, Taapsee Pannu is all set for the release of her upcoming thriller film Looop Lapeta. She will be seen along with 83 fame Tahir Bhasin. The film is directed by Aakash Bhatia and is an official adaptation of German Film Run Lola Run. In an exclusive conversation with India.com, Tahir Bhasin and Taapsee Pannu opened up on Looop Lapeta. Tapsee revealed how she kept running on the roads of Goa. Tahir also talked about his prosthetic nose pins. Watch this video to find out what more they revealed.