Karanvir Sharma exclusive : Actor Karanvir Sharma who has garnered limelight and love of fans with his character Shaurya in the sow Shaurya Anokhi Ki Kahani, is all set to be seen in his upcoming thriller film A Thursday. The film is directed by Behzad Khambata and features stars like Dimple Kapadia, Yami Gautam and Atul Kulkarni in lead roles and will be releasing on Disney+Hotstar. In an exclusive conversation with India.com, the Zid actor opened up on his upcoming film. He also revealed the set secrets and why he said yes to the project. Watch is exclusive interview.Also Read - Kota Factory To Asur: Here's A List Of Top 10 Web Series That You Can Binge, Watch Full List