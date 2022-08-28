Dubai: Ahead of the much-awaited India-Pakistan Asia Cup match, former cricketer Mohammad Kaif spoke exclusively to India.com/CricketCountry and said that the Rohit Sharma-led side would need 170 runs to feel comfortable. He also said that even with Shaheen Afridi out of the equation, Pakistan has a good enough side to compete.Also Read - LIVE India vs Pakistan Build-up, Asia Cup 2022, Match 2: 'Nostalgic' Sachin Tendulkar Recalls 2003 World Cup Match vs Pak

"Yes, Shaheen Afridi not there would hurt Pakistan but they have a solid team to compete against the Indian side. So, I feel India (if batting first) would need at least 170," Md. Kaif on Ind-Pak battle.

Squads

India Squad: Rohit Sharma (C), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Deepak Hooda, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant, Dinesh Karthik, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan, Yuzvendra Chahal.

Pakistan Squad: Babar Azam (C), Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Khushdil Shah, Asif Ali, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Hasan Ali, Mohammad Rizwan, Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah, Shahnawaz Dahani, Usman Qadir, Mohammad Hasnain