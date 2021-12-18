Neil Bhoopalam Exclusive interview : Neil Bhoopalam who has appeared in various movies and series like NH10, The Raiker Case, Shaitan, Four More Shots and Masaba Masaba, will now be appearing in the season 2 of Masaba Masaba. The actor has certainly wooed audience with his charm and versatile performance on screen. In an exclusive interview with India.com, the actor opened up about his upcoming season 2 of web series Masaba Masaba and Four More Shots. Watch his exclusive interview here.Also Read - Lara Dutta To Priyanka Chopra: Bollywood Actresses Who Won Crowns In Major Beauty Pageants And Made India Proud | Checkout List