Nushrratt Bharuccha and Vishal Furia Exclusive video interview : Bollywood actress Nushrratt Bharucha who has appeared in movies like Dream Girl, Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, Pyar Ka Punchnama and Akash Vani has definitely made a mark in Bollywood industry with her flawless performance on screen. The actress is loved by fans because of her charm and personality. Now, Nushrratt is back with an another film called Chhori which would be a horror film and is directed by Vishal Furia. In an exlusive conversation with India.com, Nushrratt and director Vishal Furia open up about their upcoming release, their shooting experiences and more. Watch.