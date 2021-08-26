Exclusive Interview with Pranutan Bahl And Aparshakti Khurana: Aparshakti Khurana, who we have seen in supporting roles in films like Stree and Street Dancer 3D, is now going to play the lead role in his upcoming film Helmet. Along with him, actresses Pranutan Bahl and Abhishek Banerjee will also be seen in lead roles. This film will be the directorial debut of Satram Ramani and will be released on 3 September 2021 . In this exclusive interview segment, the star casts of the film Helmet were seen joking with each other and spoke about Helmet movie’s social message, say, ‘it is a wise thing to purchase’. Watch Video!Also Read - Aparshakti Khurrana-Aakriti Ahuja Maternity Photoshoot: Couple Cradles Baby Bump In Latest Photo