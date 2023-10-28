Home

EXCLUSIVE: Raj Kundra Recalls 63 Days in Jail: ‘Shilpa Would Call me Every Monday’ | Watch The Weekend Show

UT 69 is based Raj Kundra's life, which narrates the story of how he was locked up in jail after being accused of making pornographic content.

Raj Kundra got arrested in a case related to the production of porn videos two years back. After facing a media trial and being bullied for his alleged association, he decided to go all big with his journey inside the Arthur Road jail. Now, he brings a full-fledged film based on his jail time, directed by Shahnawaz Ali. “I wanted a closure. This is my closure,” he says.

UT69, the title of the film, is simply the number that he was given as an inmate during that time. In an interview with india.com and the entire Zee group, Raj talks about the film. He says this is not my biopic but a take on what happened during those 63 days that he spent inside the jail. He says this is the story of a man who didn’t know what was happening to him and how he got caught in a scandal like this while his entire family struggled along with him. Raj talks about Shilpa Shetty, her strength, their relationship and how she was the only reason he stopped thinking about ending his life inside the jail.

This is Raj, a family man, unfiltered and emotional!