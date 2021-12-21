Rajiv Adatia Exclusive : Rajiv Adatia who was considered to be the most entertaining contestants in the house recently got evicted from Bigg Boss 15 along with Rakhi Sawant’s husband Ritesh Singh during Weekend Ka Vaar episode. In an exclusive conversation with India.com, Rajiv opened up on his journey in the Bigg Boss 15 house, the potential winner, his relationship with Pratik Sehajpal and dynamic with sister Shamita Shetty after Big Boss-15 experience and also revealed things about Tejran relationship. Watch this fun interview segment.Also Read - Salman Khan Announces Bajrangi Bhaijaan 2 At RRR's Pre- Release Event, All Details Inside | Watch Video