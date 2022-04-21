Mandakini exclusive interview: Former Bollywood actress who is known for her bold character in Raj Kapoor’s film Ram Teri Ganga Maili is making a comeback with a new music album Maa O Maa with her son Rabbil Thakur. This music video will be the screen debut of her son. The actress is all set to start the shoot for the video by the end of April. Mandakini had quit Bollywood in 1996. She has done several successful films in her career so far and now is all set to be seen in a music video. In an exclusive conversation with India.com, the actress opened up on her upcoming music video. She also revealed why she left Bollywood industry. Watch her exclusive video here.Also Read - Wedding Bells: Athiya Shetty And KL Rahul To Tie Knots Soon? Here's All You Need To Know