Exclusive: Ranbir Kapoor On Daughter Raha Kapoor, Says ‘I’m Different Person Now’

Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar star Ranbir Kapoor and Luv Ranjan have a great friendship. In our interview, the latter jokingly said that he has signed a contract for the next 20-230 films with the Brahmastra star. He also addressed if people felt that Luv Ranjan only worked with Kartik Aaryan and hence avoided him. Ranbir Kapoor also spoke to us on whether the arrival of Raha has affected his choice of films. He said he was acutely aware of his lineage and legacy and would never make a film that leaves a bad impression in minds of the audiences.