Exclusive: Ranbir Kapoor SPEAKS On Why Bollywood’s Films Are Flopping
In an exclusive interview, ‘Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar’ actor Ranbir Kapoor has refused to believe that Bollywood had a bad year. He said the industry is recovering from a pandemic and there will be a correction phase. Watch Ranbir Kapoor’s full interview to know more.
