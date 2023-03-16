Home

Exclusive: Ranbir Kapoor SPEAKS On Why Bollywood’s Films Are Flopping

In an exclusive interview, ‘Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar’ actor Ranbir Kapoor has refused to believe that Bollywood had a bad year. He said the industry is recovering from a pandemic and there will be a correction phase. Watch Ranbir Kapoor’s full interview to know more.

