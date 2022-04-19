Jayeshbhai Jordaar: Bollywood’s one of the most versatile and coolest actors of all Ranveer Singh is all set to be seen in his upcoming comedy drama film Jayeshbhai Jordaar. It is directed by Divyang Thakkar and produced by Aditya Chopra and Manish Sharma under Yash Raj Films. The film will feature Ranveer Singh, Shalini Pandey, Deeksha Joshi and Aparshakti Khurana in pivotal roles. The trailer of the film has been launched and undoubtedly it looks promising and it seems that Ranveer Singh is back with a bang. During the trailer launch of Jayehbhai Jordaar, Ranveer Singh was seen all excited and pumped up. He revealed how Aditya Chopra convinced him to do the film and why did he choose the film. Watch exclusive video here.Also Read - OnePlus 10R Is All Set To Launch On 28th Of April, Expected Features, Specs And Price Revealed - Watch