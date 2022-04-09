Sunny Kaushal exclusive: Vicky Kaushal’s brother Sunny Kaushal is all set to be seen in his upcoming film Hurdang which is love story inspired by true incidents from 1990’s. The actor will be in a leading role opposite Nushrrat Bharuccha. Sunny Kaushal has earlier featured in 2021 film Shiddat along with actress Radhika Madan. Hurdang is directed by Nikhil Bhatt and released on 8th of April. In an exclusive conversation with India.com, actor Sunny Kaushal and director Nikhil Bhatt, played a hilarious rapid fire round. Sunny Kaushal opened up on his favorite co-Star. Director Nikhil revealed who was the most irritating person on sets. Watch video to know who did Sunny choose when he was asked to choose between Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal.Also Read - Tutorial: Why Do Smartphones Explode? Follow These Tips To Prevent It, Checkout Video