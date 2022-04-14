Raveena Tandon exclusive: Prashanth Neel directorial KGF Chapter 2 is all set to release in theatres today. Audience have high expectations from the film as KGF Chapter 1 was an instant it and did a good collection on box office.The film will be featuring Yash, Sanjay Dutt and Raveena Tandon in important roles. Sanjay Dutt will be playing a character of a villain in the film whereas Raveena Tandon will be seen as a Prime Minister. Raveena is making her comeback on big screen after a long time. In an exclusive conversation with Bollywood Life, Raveena Tandon spoke on KGF Chapter 2, her character in the film and how excited she is to be a part of it. Watch this exclusive video to know what more she revealed.Also Read - Ranbir-Alia Marriage LIVE Updates: Karan Johar, Neetu Kapoor And Others Spotted At Wedding Venue - Checkout Video