Richa Chadha And Pratik Gandhi exclusive: Actors Richa Chadha and Pratik Gandhi are all geared up for the release of their upcoming crime thriller series The Great Indian Murder which is based on a novel namely Six Suspects. The trailer of the series is already out and is receiving much appreciation from the audience. Richa and Pratik will be playing the lead roles in the series along with Ashutosh Rana. In an exclusive interview with India.com, both actors opened up on the upcoming series, their roles, challenges and more. Watch video.