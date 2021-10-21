Exclusive Interview Segment : Internet Singing Sensation Sachet and Parampara have been wooing our hearts with back to back music hits. Recently the duo gave voice for their new release Chura Liya featuring Yaariyan fame Himansh Kohli and Bal Veer fame and internet star Anushka Sen. The music album gained an overnight success with more than 23 million views within a week. In an exclusive interview with India.com, Sachet-Parampara, Himansh Kohli and Anushka Sen opened up on their new release Chura Liya and had a lot of fun too. Watch this video to know more.Also Read - Aryan Khan Arrest Update : Aryan Khan's Bail Denied ! Will Aryan Khan Get Bail Or Not ? Watch Video To Find Out