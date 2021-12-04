Sayani Gupta and Tanuj Virwani on inside edge 3 : The sports drama Inside Edge 3 released on 3rd December on Amazon Prime video and is a work of fiction. The series features stars like Sayani Gupta, Tanuj Virwani, Vivek Oberoi, Richa Chadda, Angad Bedi and Siddhant Chaturvedi. In an exclusive interview with India.com, Sayani Gupta and Tanuj Virwani open up on twists and turns that the season 3 of Inside Edge will be offering to the audience. Tarun Virwani was also seen talking about IPL controversies, his female followers and more. Checkout this fun interview segment for more.Also Read - Abhishek Bachchan Recommends His OTT Watchlist To His Fans; Director Diya Ghosh Talks Bob Biswas 2