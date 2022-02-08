Shamita Shetty diet and fitness: Actress Samita Shetty who recently appeared in Bigg Boss 15 has been garnering headlines because of her relationship with co-contestant Raqesh Bapat and her stints with winner Tejasswi Prakash. The Mohabbatein actress recently turned 43 and celebrated her special day with her close friends and family. Did you know that just like her sister Shilpa Shetty, Shamita too, is a fitness enthusiast who is very particular about her fitness and diet. In an exclusive interview with India.com, Shamita revealed what she eats in a day that helps her maintain fitness even at the age of 43. She also revealed her gym routine. Watch video to know her fitness secrets.Also Read - EXCLUSIVE: Antim Actress Mahima Makwana On What She Eats In A Day, Her Fitness Secrets Revealed; Watch